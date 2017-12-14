Halifax man facing child porn charge after police search Bedford business

A 50-year-old man is facing child porn charges after police searched a Bedford business and Halifax home.

On Dec. 7, Halifax Regional Police began an investigation after receiving information regarding child pornography, a release said.

The next day on Dec. 8 at 12:55 p.m., investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched an office located in a business in the 1500 block of the Bedford Highway.

Police seized several electronic devices for forensic analysis. A man was arrested inside the business without incident.

A home in the 2500 block of Beech Street was also searched, but no items were seized.

Geoffrey Puxon Barnes, 50, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Jan. 23, 2018.