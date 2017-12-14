Man sprayed with irritant while crossing Dartmouth road: police

Police are investigating after they say a man was sprayed in the face with an irritant during a dispute in the middle of a Dartmouth road.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said the 28-year-old man was crossing Nantucket Avenue near the McDonalds by the Dartmouth Bridge Terminal when a car sped past him, resulting in a verbal argument between him and the occupants.

According to a release, two men then got out of the vehicle (described as a possible green Honda) and one of them sprayed the victim with a sensory irritant. They then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was treated at the bus terminal, and was later released at the scene.