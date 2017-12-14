Police ask for help following attempted armed robberies in Lower Sackville, Mount Uniacke

Police are asking for the public’s help after two reports of a knife-wielding man entering stores in Lower Sackville and Mount Uniacke early Thursday morning.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said around 3 a.m. on Thursday, a man pulled a large black knife on an employee at a Lower Sackville deli on Sackville Drive. He used the knife to direct the employee towards the counter and demanded cigarettes.

The lone employee produced a bat and poked at the suspect with it. The suspect ran from the scene and toward the parking lot of a nearby church. Police believe he got into a vehicle with another man and left the scene.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken from the deli.

Police used a police dog to try and track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The suspect in that incident is described as a white man. He was wearing a long red and white sweater and a grey hat. He was clean shaven and about 5’5” tall.

At about 4:23 a.m., a man entered a Mount Uniacke service station on Highway 1. Similar to the Lower Sackville robbery, he asked the clerk for cigarettes and then produced a large black knife. He asked for all of the money.

Another vehicle came into the parking lot and the clerk told the suspect to leave. He fled the store on foot and got into the passenger side of a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The vehicle headed in the direction of Lower Sackville. Nothing was stolen in the second incident and no one was hurt.

Police immediately patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect(s).

The suspect in the Mount Uniacke incident is described as a short white man in his late 20's with a thin build. He had some stubble on his face.

Both investigations are ongoing, and police feel these two attempted robberies are related.