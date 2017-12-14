Police evacuate Halifax bank after bomb threat
People are asked to avoid the Spring Garden Road area between South Park and Carleton streets.
Police are asking people to avoid part of Spring Garden road after a bomb threat at a bank.
At 10:23 a.m. Thursday, Halifax Regional Police responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Road for a bomb threat after the bank received a threatening phone call from an anonymous person.
According to a release, officers are currently on scene and searching the area, however, nothing suspicious has been found at this point.
The bank has been evacuated as a precaution, and police are asking people to avoid this area until further notice.
Spring Garden Road is currently closed between South Park and Carleton streets.