Police evacuate Halifax bank after bomb threat

Police are asking people to avoid part of Spring Garden road after a bomb threat at a bank.

At 10:23 a.m. Thursday, Halifax Regional Police responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Road for a bomb threat after the bank received a threatening phone call from an anonymous person.

According to a release, officers are currently on scene and searching the area, however, nothing suspicious has been found at this point.

The bank has been evacuated as a precaution, and police are asking people to avoid this area until further notice.

Spring Garden Road is currently closed between South Park and Carleton streets.

