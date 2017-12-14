Skate expectations: Halifax Oval opens for winter season this week

Sharpen those skates and find your warmest mitts, Halifax, because the Oval is opening this week.

An HRM release on Thursday said the popular skating oval in the Halifax Common is set to open Friday for the 2017-18 season, weather permitting.

The ice will be open for free daily public skates throughout the winter, weather permitting, and will once again offer free skating lessons for people of all ages, the release said.

As in previous years, visitors can use their own equipment or rent skates and helmets for free with a valid photo ID.

Kids 12 and under are required to wear a helmet at all times on the ice, while others are encouraged to do the same.

The municipality said planning for the New Year’s Eve festivities at the Oval are well underway, and will include to two sets of fireworks at 8 p.m. and midnight, free public skates, and hot chocolate.

To get get the latest Oval information and a schedule of events head to halifax.ca/recreation/facilities-fields/emera-oval.