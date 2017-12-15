Cole Harbour man charged after Halifax bank bomb threat

A 38-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged after a bomb threat was called in to a Halifax bank on Thursday.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Friday said Stephen David Assoun, 38, was charged with public mischief, causing a disturbance, mischief by interference, criminal harassment, making a false message and common nuisance.

Police shut down part of Spring Garden Road on Thursday after the RBC branch there got a threatening, anonymous phone call. Officers searched the area and found nothing suspicious.

Using video surveillance, police identified a suspect, and arrested Assoun at about 1:30 p.m.