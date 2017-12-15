Nova Scotia's latest big lotto winners claim prize

Nova Scotians are lucking out with lotto lately.

On Friday, the province’s sixth major lottery winner since Nov. 25 claimed his Set for Life prize.

James Manthorne from Kingston, N.S., was scratching his ticket recently at a local mall.

“I stood there and scratched it right there,” Manthorne said in an Atlantic Lottery press release.

“I had three Set for Life (symbols). I put it through the machine, and it said I was a major winner.”

The Manthorne’s holiday wish list this year is now a bit different than it was before their win.

Manthorne and his wife Rita plan on getting a new truck, renovating their house and spending time with family over the holidays.

“We’re going to spoil our grandchildren,” Manthorne’s wife said.

The couple opted to take the lump sum payment of $675,000 rather than $1,000 a week for 25 years.

There have been nine major Atlantic Lottery wins on various lottery games since Nov. 25. This is the sixth major win in Nova Scotia in that same time period.