Police looking for owner of three rings

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help to find the owner(s) of three rings recently found in a Halifax business.

On Tuesday, an employee of a business in the 300 block of Lacewood Drive turned in three women’s rings to police.

The rings had been found by customers inside the store.

Police have been unable to find any record of similar rings being reported lost or stolen.

The owner of the rings, or anyone with information regarding the owner, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.