Two in hospital after head-on collision on Nova Scotia highway

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision on a Nova Scotia highway on Friday.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 101 near Exit 12 at 7:44 a.m.

“Two cars collided, and both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were injured,” the release said.

A 42-year-old woman from Wolfville was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 46-year-old man from Coldbrook was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 101 was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.