Two in hospital after head-on collision on Nova Scotia highway
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 101 early Friday morning.
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision on a Nova Scotia highway on Friday.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 101 near Exit 12 at 7:44 a.m.
“Two cars collided, and both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were injured,” the release said.
A 42-year-old woman from Wolfville was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 46-year-old man from Coldbrook was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 101 was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
RCMP say weather conditions were poor at the time of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.