'Very happy:' Dartmouth boxer Custio Clayton says new belt next step to world title, home fight

Local boxer Custio Clayton will return home for the holidays with a new belt after a title-winning fight in Quebec this weekend.

The 2012 Olympian from Dartmouth claimed the minor World Boxing Organization International welterweight title after a decisive bout against Argentina’s Cristian Coria in Laval on Saturday night.

“After the fight, I’m very happy I have the title now,” Clayton said Sunday, who won all 10 rounds on all three judge cards to improve his record to 13-0.

“It just keeps pushing me to where I want to go. And that’s keep moving up the rankings and hopefully someday get a title shot.”

With the win, the Montreal-based athlete will move up from his 15th-place ranking by the WBO, most likely into the top 10.

It’s his third belt of 2017 for the 30-year-old after claiming both the WBC Continental Americas welterweight and IBF international welterweight titles on June 15 in a fight against Mexico’s Johnny Navarrete.

Clayton said he wants to keep moving up the ranks and eventually have a shot at a world title.

But first, he’ll spend some low-key time at home with friends and family before returning to the gym to train for his next fight, expected to be in February.

"And even on the two weeks off, I'll probably still do a little bit of running," said Clayton.

"When you get back into training camp, you don't want to be too out of shape. You got to kind of always maintain, keep your body at ease knowing that you'll be going back to training again soon."

Along with chasing a world title, Clayton wants to one day fight in front of his friends, family and supporters in Nova Scotia.

“I see a lot of support from them back home. That's why I feel that if we can get my fight down there and headline the fight down there, I think it'd be big.”

To make a hometown fight happen, Clayton said he needs to perform in the ring and keep after the goal.