Halifax Heroes: Local couple feed the need of those looking for hot meals, support

On any given Monday afternoon if you were to open the back doors of the Salvation Army’s Halifax Citadel Community Church, odds are that from down the stairs you’d be greeted by the warm smells of home cooking and the clatter of pots and pans.

Then at the back of the basement dining room, set with a dozen or so tables and waiting chairs, you’d find a kitchen humming with activity.

Depending what’s on the menu, June Jones might be checking on the ham and teaching another volunteer how to whisk pancake batter, while her husband Stephen puts on the coffee.

Almost every Monday for 15 years now, the Jones have been here at the Barrington Street space organizing Feed the Need, a free weekly dinner served 5 to 6 p.m.

“It’s open to anybody – whoever comes in the door gets a meal,” said Stephen. “The very fact that we don’t advertise it, the very fact that an average of 75 to 85 people come every week, speaks to the need.”

He estimated that last year they served more than 4,000 meals.

The couple, who’ve been together 45 years, coordinate with up to 25 other volunteers for the evening, splitting tasks between them.

“I’m in the kitchen,” laughed June, as she scrambled eggs on the stove.

Stephen, meanwhile, helps set up the dining room and direct servers, who offer guests drinks, a main course, dessert and then bus away the dirty dishes.

“They really come from all over,” said Stephen of their guests, some from as far away as Dartmouth and Spryfield.

Each has their own story. While some diners are homeless, the Jones’ said more often they see people who are “nearly homeless.”

“They have an income, but not enough to make ends meet,” said Stephen,

Or, as June put it, “there’s more month than money.”

Others guests, said June, are seniors who live alone and who, for years, have come to the Monday meals to socialize.

Whatever the case, Stephen said that while they’re at the church they’re “warm, safe and secure.”

“We chat with them, let them they feel they’re important, that they’re cared about,” said Stephen, “And because we’re a church we’ll pray with them, share with them – anything that we can help them with.”

Meals vary, usually depending on what June can find on sale at the grocery store that’s within budget.

When Metro visited last Monday, on the menu was ham, scrambled eggs, baked beans, pancakes; the week before it was meatloaf, mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes.

This time of year, the church also has rooms off to the side of dining area filled with colored bags – blue for boys, red for girls – stuffed with donated toys, which will go out to more than 450 families that registered for the church’s Christmas hampers.

“We also have socks, coats and blankets that we give out,” said June. “Probably the blankets will be more for January and February when it gets really cold.”

The Jones’ said they feel compelled to help out, that it's part of the Salvation Army’s mission to “save souls, grow saints and serve suffering humanity.”

Then the doorbell rang, and off Stephen went to welcome their first guests.

