Man dies, woman seriously injured in Nova Scotia collision

A Nova Scotia man has died and a woman suffered serious injuries after a head-on car crash.

Just after 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Pictou RCMP responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision on the West Branch Road, also known as the River John Station Road, in River John.

An RCMP release said the driver and lone occupant of the first vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Pictou County, was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow where he was pronounced dead.

The second vehicle contained three adults and a child. A woman passenger suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation is continuing.