CeaseFire anti-violence program looks to Halifax for funding

An anti-violence group in Halifax is looking to the municipal government for funding as its federally funded pilot comes to a close.

Representatives from CeaseFire Halifax, an anti-violence group that intervenes to stop gun violence in the municipality, made a presentation to HRM’s board of police commissioners on Monday.

CeaseFire started as a five-year, $2.7-million pilot project funded by Public Safety Canada.

Violence interrupters from CeaseFire work mainly with African Nova Scotian men and boys between the ages of 16 and 24 in North and Central Halifax, North Dartmouth, North Preston and East Preston.

“There are not any other organizations or groups within the HRM, or many groups across Canada for that matter, that get between individuals or get between groups that may be carrying weapons in an effort to get them to put the weapons down,” CeaseFire program manager Mel Lucas told the board on Monday.

Since the program started actually working in the communities in 2014, there has been an overall drop in gun violence in the municipality.

“There’s no way I would be so naïve to say that any decreases or drops in homicides or shootings is solely because of the work that CeaseFire does because that’s crazy,” Lucas told reporters after the meeting.

“But given the amount of mediations and the number of interactions that our particular staff have completed over the course of the 42, 43 months that we’ve been in business, I believe that our particular program has made a significant contribution to those decreases.”

The pilot program is finished at the end of this month. The Nova Scotia Department of Justice has stepped in to fund CeaseFire till the end of March, but after that, there’s no money lined up to keep it going.

Marcel Tellier, treasurer of the Community Justice Society’s board of directors, which helps run the program, said they’re in talks with the Nova Scotia government about continued funding, but the province wants to see HRM step up.

Tellier told the board the program will require a minimum of $2.2 million over the next three years. He couldn’t say how much of that would need to come from the municipality, but said he thought the province would “play ball” if it was a quarter or half.