Former Halifax university groundskeeper facing more sexual assault, voyeurism charges

Halifax police say it’s “disconcerting” to see a former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper facing sex assault charges against a second woman, but important to highlight in case there are other victims who want to come forward.

According to Halifax Regional Police, on Dec. 5 at 10:30 p.m. a woman reported she'd been sexually assaulted by a man she knew on Sept. 3 at an Armdale-area residence.

Last Friday at 9 p.m., members of the Sexual Assault Investigative Team arrested 34-year-old Matthew Albert Percy of Halifax at a residence on Birches Drive, off St. Margaret’s Bay Road.

Percy was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, and voyeurism for videotaping the incident.

Const. Carol McIsaac, police spokeswoman, said Monday they believe the woman called police after seeing media coverage about Percy being charged in a similar case two weeks ago.

Percy was released with conditions following a court appearance on Dec. 6 on sexual assault and voyeurism charges in connection with an alleged incident on Sept. 15 that happened in a SMU dorm.

Police allege Percy, who no longer works at SMU, recorded the incident on his phone.

“Anything like this is always disconcerting to hear happening in your community,” McIsaac said.

“It isn’t common within the city, these types of charges, but it’s definitely something that we want people to be aware of.”

Although the new charges don’t involve SMU, McIsaac said police have been working with the university since the incident in September, so if any other students have information or there are other victims on campus they can go to either the school or police.

“Wherever the person feels most comfortable going to first, we will still work with them regardless,” McIsaac said.