'More than just words:' Former Halifax firefighter starting watchdog committee after apology

A former Halifax firefighter who received a public apology 12 years after lodging gender-based discrimination complaints is forming a watchdog committee to hold HRM accountable.

Liane Tessier said she endured years of abuse and was disrespected and ostracized by her male counterparts in the fire service. Her battle ended this month when HRM reached a settlement with her and agreed to make a public apology.

Tessier said she wants to ensure others don’t suffer her same fate.

During a press conference at the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission office in Halifax on Monday, fire chief Ken Stuebing apologized. The human rights commission also apologized for its part in taking so long to deal with her complaint, which was submitted in 2007 and dismissed by the commission in 2012.

Tessier said she wanted to ensure the eight policies she suggested to the fire service are actually implemented and acted on.

“I truly want to believe that the city and the human rights commission are committed to change, but I want to do something to ensure the apology by the chief is more than just words on a page,” she said.

“To combat systemic gender discrimination, weed out what is happening on the ground with respect to women and other marginalized groups employed by HRM, I am announcing a formation of the HRM equity watchdog committee. This committee will follow on complaints of all HRM staff about discrimination they face and to ensure that the promises Chief Steubing and the city has made with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission are acted upon.”

Tessier said she was “disgusted” by the knowledge that some of the men who discriminated against her were still in the fire service and many were “promoted and protected.”

“A lot of us suffered in silence or spoke out and got retaliated against, and it was unbearable that we either had to leave the fire service or leave a job that we loved because we were neglected and ignored,” she said.

“And they had 12 years to do the right thing, and I’ve revealed a culture of misogyny. And I’m glad that I did.”

Since announcing the settlement and public apology last week, Tessier said women from across the country and North America have reached out, sharing their own stories of gender-based violence and discrimination. She encouraged women to continue speaking out.

“There are still many fire departments throughout the country that are downplaying the violence and abuse that has and is still happening by denying and dismissing women’s reality of harassment,” she said.