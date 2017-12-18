The Carleton closing for major renovation

The Carleton will temporarily close its doors this Friday to allow for an extensive renovation.

The live music venue and restaurant will re-open for Dead of Winter Festival shows between Jan. 18 and 20 and then close again until Feb. 8 when it re-opens for good.

The Carleton is under the new ownership of local business person Karen Spaulding who purchased the venue earlier this year.

“Since April, we have welcomed outstanding new and established artists to our stage, introduced Executive Chef Michael Dolente's refined casual local fare, and listened to and learned from regular and prospective customers,” she said in a media release Monday.

“To offer an even more comfortable and welcoming space, we are embarking on a substantial facelift, modernizing the bar and facilities while paying homage to the building's 250-year history- from Governor Bulkeley's mansion to the Jury Room.”

Spaulding also said in the spring, they expect to extend operating hours to include weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Plans are also in the works to add a year-round patio.