'An opportunity to get engaged:' Halifax reinstates Youth Advisory Council

The kids are alright, according to a Halifax regional council committee.

Next year, the municipality will once again have a Youth Advisory Council after a recent vote by council’s executive standing committee.

The council, which will be made up of people between the ages of 15 and 24, will directly advise the executive standing committee on “issues that most greatly affect youth.”

“As young people, climate change and the environment is at the foremost of our agendas because we’re going to be the ones feeling the worst effects of it,” said 19-year-old Lilian Barraclough, a second-year University of King’s College student and member of youth environmental group iMatter.

“iMatter, as a climate specific organization, did this work to push for a youth council because we think it’s really important that youth have that official seat at the table to be able to provide input for the actions of our city, and we think that will have a lot to do with the environment and climate change.”

The council will advise the municipality on other issues too, and Barraclough said exactly what those will be depends on who ends up sitting on the council.

With a budget of $10,000, the council will start holding meetings – between six and 10 per year – next September. In the meantime, Barraclough and others are working with the municipal clerk’s office to figure out how to best recruit members.

A similar committee was dissolved in 2013 due to a number of issues, ranging from trouble recruiting diverse members to high turnover.

Coun. Steve Craig the committee will also be continuously reviewing the program, which will be a two-year pilot to start, to see what’s working and what’s not.

“Stopping a couple of years ago, I don’t think our heads were in that space, but now I truly believe they are,” he said.

Craig said he’s excited for the committee, and regional council, to hear a voice that’s missing from politics.

“I used to be a youth. That’s quite some time ago, and I don’t have any idea what it’s like to be a youth now, with all the changes in the last decade,” he said.

“Youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and sometimes the leaders of today, the influencers of today, and we need to be able to, I think, give them an opportunity to get engaged where they don’t have to fight upstream to get heard, but they would have a voice at the table, so to speak.”

Barraclough thinks the council could get more young people involved in politics in general.