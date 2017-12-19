Halifax traffic stop leads to illegal cigarette seizure

A police traffic stop has led to the seizure of 110,000 illegal cigarettes.

In a media release, Service Nova Scotia said an arrest was made in Bedford on Monday, along with the seizure of a vehicle and the cigarettes.

The estimated provincial tax value of the cigarettes is more than $30,000. The federal tax value is $23,100.

A 28-year-old Ottawa man has been charged under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and the Criminal Code.