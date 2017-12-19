Halifax traffic stop leads to illegal cigarette seizure
Police say 110,000 illegal cigarettes were seized in Bedford, along with a vehicle
A police traffic stop has led to the seizure of 110,000 illegal cigarettes.
In a media release, Service Nova Scotia said an arrest was made in Bedford on Monday, along with the seizure of a vehicle and the cigarettes.
The estimated provincial tax value of the cigarettes is more than $30,000. The federal tax value is $23,100.
A 28-year-old Ottawa man has been charged under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and the Criminal Code.
The man was remanded into custody until Jan. 5, when he will reappear in court.