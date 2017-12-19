Man charged after break and enter at Halifax home

A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a break and enter at a home early Tuesday morning.

At 3 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a break and enter in the 2700 block of Fern Lane in Halifax, a release said.

Police said when the homeowner came back to her unoccupied residence through the front door, she noticed the back door was open and broken glass was on the floor.

Patrol officers then followed physical evidence from the scene to a residence in the 5800 block of Macara Street, where they located and arrested a suspect without incident.

William Edward DeWolfe, 45, of Halifax is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face one count of break and enter.