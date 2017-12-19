Man seriously injured in Nova Scotia after car crashes into tow truck

A young man is in hospital with serious injuries after the car he was driving struck a tow truck from behind.



At 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said a tow truck driver had been helping another vehicle on Highway 101 near Mavillette, Digby County at Exit 32 when he heard a vehicle quickly approaching.

The man got back in the tow truck for his own safety, police said, and the approaching car struck the tow truck from behind.

The tow truck driver and the driver he was assisting weren’t hurt, police said, but the occupants of the car that struck them were injured.

Meteghan RCMP responded to the scene and were assisted by paramedics and local volunteer firefighters.

The 18-year-old driver suffered serious injuries, while his passenger's injuries were less serious.