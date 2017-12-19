Overnight closures of Macdonald Bridge in Halifax ending this week

Macdonald Bridge users will get a bit of a holiday lift as regular overnight closures officially come to an end Friday.

For much of the past two years, the Big Lift project has closed the bridge overnight and on weekends.

The last regular overnight bridge closure happens this Thursday. Weekend closures have been over since November.

“As of 5 a.m. Friday morning we are done with overnight closures,” said Halifax Harbour Bridges spokesperson Alison MacDonald.

“This is a major milestone for sure for the project.”

MacDonald said officials recognize the regular closures were disruptive. Although it’s too early to provide details, she said they’re looking at ways to thank the public for their patience.

“This has been a once in a lifetime project that has seen everything on the suspended structure--except for the towers and the main cable—replaced,” she said.

“It will see the Macdonald Bridge safe for the travelling public for at least 75 years.”

There will be some single lane closures in 2018, and there will also be a few overnight closures in the spring to allow for the installation of infrastructure under the bridge.