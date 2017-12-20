Man impersonates police officer in Halifax home invasion

Police are looking for four men after a home invasion where one of the men told the homeowner he was a police officer.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Halifax RCMP said they responded to a 911 call of a home invasion at a home on Joe Street in Waverley, according to a release.

A 56-year-old woman heard a knock at her door, looked out and saw a man who said he was a police officer.

She opened the door, and was then assaulted and sprayed with a sensory irritant.

At this time, three other men, all wearing masks and described as being of large build and tall, also entered the home. However, police said all four men then immediately left.

The first man who sprayed the victim is described as being white, late twenties, with scruffy blond hair, 5’6 and average weight. He was wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.

All four men ran from the house and are believed to have fled in a car parked near Waverley Road.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries. The other person in the home at the time, a 26-year-old woman, was not hurt.

RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section have assisted with the investigation.