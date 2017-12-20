News / Halifax

Metro Halifax's photos of the year for 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Halifax UFC fighter Gavin Tucker, and California musician Anderson .Paak were just a few of our favourite photos in Halifax this year.

A woman holds a bouquet of roses and takes a photo with her phone as HMCS Charlottetown pulls into port in January after a six-month stint in the Mediterranean Sea.

Zane Woodford / Metro Order this photo

We take a look back at our favourite photosof the year that was, from former staff photographer Jeff Harper and reporter/photographer Zane Woodford.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts a town hall style meeting at the Dartmouth Sportsplex in January. (Jeff Harper/Metro)

Jeff Harper/Metro

Premier Stephen McNeil and Minister Tony Ince try their hand at dancing with a member of the Maritime Bhangra Group during a Cultural Plan Announcement at Pier 21 in January. (Jeff Harper/Metro)

Jeff Harper/Metro

People hold candles and listen to a speech at a vigil at Grand Parade in Halifax in January, the day after a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque. (Zane Woodford/Metro)

Zane Woodford/Metro

Halifax based Gavin Tucker, right, takes on American Sam Sicilia as part of the main card of the UFC Fight Night 105 at the Scotiabank Centre in February. (Jeff Harper/Metro)

Jeff Harper/Metro

Snow blankets the Halifax Common after a snowfall on the first day of spring in March. (Jeff Harper/Metro)

Jeff Harper/Metro

The Halifax Mooseheads and their fans celebrate a goal over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during QMJHL playoff action at the Scotiabank Centre in March. (Jeff Harper/Metro)

Jeff Harper/Metro

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals perform for a sold out crowd at the Halifax Jazz Festival in July. (Zane Woodford/Metro)

Zane Woodford/Metro

Halifax Regional Police Insp. Dean Simmonds, photographed in November for Metro's Black in Halifax series. (Zane Woodford/Metro)

Zane Woodford/Metro

Queer performer Joee Smith, photographed in November for Metro's Black in Halifax series. (Zane Woodford/Metro)

Zane Woodford/Metro

