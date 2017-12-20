'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday

The black ice warning on Wednesday was warranted as rain that fell overnight became sheets of ice on many Halifax-area roadways.

In the areas of HRM patrolled by RCMP, the past 27 hours have seen RCMP members respond to 49 collisions.

“Yesterday alone, there were 36 collisions and then 13 (collisions) up to 10 a.m. today,” RCMP spokesperson Dal Hutchison said in an interview.

“Very few had injuries. I think there were five in total with injuries. Nothing too severe, which is good, but just a lot of property damage.”

Hutchison said it was important to remind motorists to slow down, take extra time to get to your destination, and allow space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

“I can speak from experience this morning, coming in from the Stewiacke area, that the roads were extremely slippery and that’s the significant factor to a lot of these collisions and the fact that some people just weren’t slowing down,” he said.

“However, I want to applaud most motorists. This morning on the 102 and 118 (Highway) coming in most were driving well below the speed limit, which is good to see.”

In areas of HRM patrolled by Halifax Regional Police, at least 14 collisions occurred between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m., although that number was expected to climb as more reports came in.

Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Cst. Carol McIsaac said there weren’t any reported serious injuries.

“The best thing to do is before you leave home check the temperature. I always find if it’s anywhere between minum -1 to 1 and it’s been wet, then you can be guaranteed there is going to be black ice,” she said.