Two dead in separate Nova Scotia highway collisions

Two people have died in separate car collisions in Nova Scotia.

In the first incident, at 5 p.m. Tuesday Lunenburg RCMP responded to head-on collision on Highway 14 near the Sherwood road, a release said.

The lone driver of one of the vehicles, a 69-year-old man from Queens County, died at the scene of the crash. The lone driver of the other vehicle, a 59-year-old woman from Hants West, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours, and reopened around 1:30 a.m. The investigation is continuing.

In the second case, Windsor RCMP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Falmouth around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, and police gave no details on their age or gender.

The investigation is in its early stages.