Christmas Day snowstorm forecast for Halifax

A special weather statement said a snowstorm is expected to hit the Nova Scotia starting Christmas morning.

A pedestrian crosses the Grand Parade in front of City Hall in Halifax on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The first winter storm of the season has forced closures of schools and government offices and has disrupted transportation.

Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

It’s looking like a white Christmas, Nova Scotia.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, a low pressure system is forecast to move across the province on Christmas Day, starting in the morning, and reaching Cape Breton in the afternoon.

“As the storm intensifies on Monday winds will also strengthen and combined with the snow give reduced visibilities in blowing snow,” the statement said.

It’s too early to say exactly how much snow is coming, the statement said, but long-range models indicated the storm would hit much of the province on Monday.

Environment Canada said it will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates.

