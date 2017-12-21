Christmas Day snowstorm forecast for Halifax

It’s looking like a white Christmas, Nova Scotia.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, a low pressure system is forecast to move across the province on Christmas Day, starting in the morning, and reaching Cape Breton in the afternoon.

“As the storm intensifies on Monday winds will also strengthen and combined with the snow give reduced visibilities in blowing snow,” the statement said.

It’s too early to say exactly how much snow is coming, the statement said, but long-range models indicated the storm would hit much of the province on Monday.