Dartmouth man accused of 10 break-ins facing 32 charges
Jason Allie Cole, 33, is accused of seven break-ins in Dartmouth and three in Halifax between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.
Police say a 33-year-old man accused of a series of break-ins in Dartmouth and Halifax is facing more than two dozen charges.
A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday said Jason Allie Cole, of Dartmouth, was arrested on Tuesday at about 8 p.m.
He’s accused of committing 10 break and enters between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14 – seven in the Highfield Park Drive area in Dartmouth and three on Tower Road in Halifax.
Police said Cole had a weapon and resisted arrest, and he was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday to face 32 charges.
The charges include break and enter, possession of break-in tools, and breaking and entering to steal a firearm.