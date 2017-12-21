Dartmouth man accused of 10 break-ins facing 32 charges

Police say a 33-year-old man accused of a series of break-ins in Dartmouth and Halifax is facing more than two dozen charges.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday said Jason Allie Cole, of Dartmouth, was arrested on Tuesday at about 8 p.m.

He’s accused of committing 10 break and enters between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14 – seven in the Highfield Park Drive area in Dartmouth and three on Tower Road in Halifax.

Police said Cole had a weapon and resisted arrest, and he was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday to face 32 charges.