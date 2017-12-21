Dartmouth man charged after police say he imported MDMA by mail

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged after police said he imported MDMA from China via the mail.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Thursday said Ethan Shane Archibald, 20, was arrested in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Police said they and the Canadian Border Services Agency intercepted a package of drugs ordered from China and sent by mail.

“The delivery was monitored by police, and was delivered to a home in Stellarton. It was then transported to a home in Dartmouth where the suspect opened it,” the news release said.

Archibald tried to run away, but he was “quickly apprehended” at about 9 p.m. on Windmill Road.

The contents of the package are confirmed to be MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, police said, but didn't disclose the quantity.

Archibald has been charged with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.