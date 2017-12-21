Dartmouth man charged after police say he imported MDMA by mail
A 20-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged after police said he imported MDMA from China via the mail.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Thursday said Ethan Shane Archibald, 20, was arrested in Dartmouth on Tuesday.
Police said they and the Canadian Border Services Agency intercepted a package of drugs ordered from China and sent by mail.
“The delivery was monitored by police, and was delivered to a home in Stellarton. It was then transported to a home in Dartmouth where the suspect opened it,” the news release said.
Archibald tried to run away, but he was “quickly apprehended” at about 9 p.m. on Windmill Road.
The contents of the package are confirmed to be MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, police said, but didn't disclose the quantity.
Archibald has been charged with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police said he appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday, and he’s being held in custody till his next court appearance on Dec. 27.