Halifax-area men charged after spree of gas stations robbed at gunpoint: police

Two Halifax-area men are facing multiple charges after what police call a “crime spree” that saw them allegedly rob multiple businesses and gas stations in a stolen car.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Enfield RCMP responded to a theft of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra from Shubenacadie, according to a release.

Soon after, just before to 10 p.m., the Hyundai was involved in an incident on Portland Street in Dartmouth where the car was seen driving erratically, and an occupant of the vehicle waved a firearm at another driver.

At about 11:30 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at a business on Windmill Road in Dartmouth where the occupants of the stolen vehicle pointed a firearm at the employee and left without paying for a product.

The suspects then robbed two gas stations at gunpoint over the next half-hour: one on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, and another on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, leaving with cash both times.

They then robbed a third gas station on Highway 2 in Fall River, where the RCMP Police Dog Services were also in the area looking for suspects.

The officer and his dog pulled up to the gas station as one of the suspects was leaving with a firearm and cash in hand, the release said.

He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. The other suspect was also arrested at the scene as he waited in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man from Shubenacadie and a 23-year-old man from Dartmouth face multiple charges relating to these robberies. They will appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.