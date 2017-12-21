Nova Scotia highway closed after truck carrying lobster and fish crashes
CHESTER, N.S. — A transport truck carrying thousands of kilograms of lobster and haddock crashed into a ditch off Nova Scotia's Highway 103.
Chester RCMP say the accident happened earlier today about a kilometre west of Exit 6 to Hubbards.
The driver was taken to hospital to be checked for injuries.
Police say the load is being removed from the Fisherman's Market truck after a hole was cut into its side.
The highway is closed and a detour has been set up by the Department of Transportation.