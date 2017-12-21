Rock on: Halifax-area team youngest ever to qualify for N.S. curling championships

A group of teenage girls will usher in the new year as the youngest team to ever participate in the Scotties Nova Scotia provincial curling championships.

Earlier this month Team Isabelle Ladouceur secured their 2018 Nova Scotia Scotties Tournament of Hearts spot during a qualifier event at the Windsor Curling Club.

Ladouceur and her four teammates, who practice out of the Lakeshore Curling Club in Lower Sackville, are between 16 and 18. They'll be among eight teams competing for a chance to represent Nova Scotia at the national 2018 Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C.

The Nova Scotia Scotties tournament is happening from Jan. 8-14 at the Dartmouth Curling Club.

“It wasn’t like an easy road since we did have some losses under our belt, but it was definitely exciting that we were playing fairly well,” Ladouceur said of the Windsor Curling Club qualifier event.

“We weren’t missing so many shots. But really, we didn’t realize that we won until the last shot of the last game.”

It has only been two years since junior teams and athletes under the age of 21 have been eligible to participate in the Tournament of Hearts competition.

Ladouceur said she and her teammates initially had no idea they’d made history as the youngest team to qualify and nab a provincial Scotties tournament spot.

“We found out probably a couple hours after the (Dec. 10) game when our coach mentioned it,” she recalled.

“Once we found out it was true, we were really excited.”

Ladouceur, 17, lives in Bedford. She started curling in Grade 4 and said she knew just two years into it that curling was something she wanted to do competitively.

Her current team has been together since last year. Members include mate Emilie Proulx from Sackville, Kate Callaghan from Hammonds Plains, Makayla Harnish from Liverpool and Elsa Nauss from Lunenburg.

“We’re practicing a lot. We’re definitely doing every weekend and usually we have individual practices throughout the week,” Ladouceur said.

“We’re competing in the U21 provincials over Christmas break. We’re still in the junior division so we’re playing against junior teams still. That’s going to be really exciting.”

When asked if the idea of playing against veteran teams during the upcoming provincial Scotties was daunting, Ladouceur is matter of fact.

“At first it was a bit overwhelming but then we all realized that curling lasts a lifetime, and it’s not this one season that’s going to determine how well we are as a team but it’s throughout,” she said.