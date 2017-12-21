The holiday edition: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Bah Humbug! See Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol come to life on Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank stage this Christmas, and be reminded through laughter and tears about the true spirit of the season. Shows will be running all weekend, see www.easternfronttheatre.com for more information.

Exploring holiday spirit: Pier 21 is proud to host their 3rd annual Holiday Family Fun Day. This year’s theme is Explorers Ahoy!, with two screenings of the Disney hit movie Moana (one in English, one in French), art making with Andrea Tsang Jackson, and special presentations. The event is on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free with museum admission.

Swish you a Merry Christmas: See the Halifax Hurricanes play their last game before Christmas as they face the Cape Breton Highlanders this friday, 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Centre. floor and lower bowl tickets are still available online or at the box office.

Funk up your soul: The Marquee Ballroom is proud to host the 20th anniversary of The Mellotones, the legendary funk and soul band from Halifax who always keep locals grooving on the dance floor. The show will take place at 8 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets are $20 online at themellotones.ca and $25 at the door.