Nova Scotia man charged after being ejected from vehicle during collision

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he was ejected from a vehicle in a collision in Martock on Friday.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says the 39-year-old man was the sole occupant of a vehicle in a single vehicle collision on Highway 14 in Martock just before 1 p.m.

He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Police say the man didn’t have permission to drive the vehicle, and was talking on a cell phone when the crash happened.

The man, from Windsor, is facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle and using a cell phone while driving. He’s going to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.