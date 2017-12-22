Rain forecast for Nova Scotia this weekend, blowing snow for Christmas Day

On top of a Christmas Day snowstorm forecast for Monday, Environment Canada is also warning Nova Scotians about some snow or rain on the way for Friday night.

In a special weather statement on Friday morning, Environment Canada said a low pressure system coming from the Great Lakes could bring light snow to the province Friday night.

That precipitation is expected to transition into rain by Saturday evening on the mainland and into Sunday morning in Cape Breton.

“There may be significant rain with this system, especially along the Atlantic coastline with rainfall amounts possibly exceeding rainfall warning criteria of 25 millimetres,” the statement said.

Then, on Monday, the forecast shows another low pressure system spreading across the province starting in the morning and reach Cape Breton by the afternoon.

“As the storm intensifies on Christmas day winds will also strengthen and combined with the snow give reduced visibilities in blowing snow,” the statement said.

While it’s too early to predict exact amounts, Environment Canada said the storm could dump 15 cm of snow or more.