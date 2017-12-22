Two Nova Scotians named to Canadian women's hockey team headed to Olympics

Two Nova Scotians are headed to the Winter Olympics with Canada’s women’s hockey team.

Team Canada announced the roster for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea at a news conference on Friday.

Jillian Saulnier of Halifax and Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton both made the cut. It's the first time any women from Nova Scotia have made the Olympic team.

Turnbull and Saulnier were two of 14 forwards named to the team by head coach Laura Schuler, along with three goaltenders and six defencemen that will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang.

Canada has won four consecutive gold medals in women's hockey.

Defenders Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa, Man., and Micah Zandee-Hart of Saanichton, B.C., and forward Sarah Potomak of Aldergrove, B.C., were the last cuts from the team.

Twenty-eight players were invited in May to try out for the 2018 Olympic team. The players began training full time in August in preparation for the Winter Games.

Veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin of Beauceville, Que., Meghan Agosta of Ruthven, Ont., Brianne Jenner of Oakville, Ont., and defender Meaghan Mikkelson of St. Albert, Alta., are expected to lead the women in their bid for another gold.