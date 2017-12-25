News / Halifax

Man found dead after ATV crash in Nova Scotia

The RCMP say a collision happened on Christmas Eve night.

A Nova Scotia man is dead after a crash involving an ATV on Christmas Eve.

The RCMP say a 38-year-old man from Lower L’Ardoise was found dead after a collision involving an ATV Sunday around 10 p.m. on Highway 347 in the Cape Breton community.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” a statement from the RCMP reads.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

