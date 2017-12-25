Smoke shop robbed of vape juice, cigars after rock thrown through door: Halifax police
Police say the Christmas Eve break and enter also saw money taken from the business.
A business was robbed on Christmas Eve after a large rock was thrown through its front door.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a break and enter at Elite Vapour on the Bedford Highway around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
The owner of the business told police he saw his glass front-door smashed, and that a large amount of vape juice, cigars and money was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.