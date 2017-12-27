Frigid temperatures on the way for Halifax

Dig out your wooly mittens, extra blankets and whatever it takes to stay warm because for the next few days it’ll feel like minus 20 to minus 30 outside.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for many parts of the province, including the Halifax area.

The weather agency says a cold Arctic air mass will continue to advance over Nova Scotia today.

Cold temperatures, combined with moderate to strong westerly winds, will give wind chill values around minus 20 today.

The wind chill values will be in the minus 26 to minus 30 range Wednesday night and Thursday morning.