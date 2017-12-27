Nova Scotia man charged in September street-racing death of teenager
A
A
Share via Email
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — A Nova Scotia man has been accused of street racing in a September crash that left a teenager dead.
RCMP said a 19-year-old man died when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a pole shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2017, in Conquerall Mills, N.S.
The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
Joshua John Tanner of Lunenburg County was arrested on Nov. 27, and faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.
The 26-year-old will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 31 to face the charges.
(Global News)