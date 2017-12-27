Nova Scotia police investigating cause of single vehicle collision that closed part of Highway 104

A man was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday following a single vehicle collision and vehicle fire.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the collision occurred shortly after noon in the westbound lane of Highway 104 in Crowes Mills.

Police said a small black truck overturned and came to rest in the ditch. A fire then started in the vehicle.

A bystander arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

The driver, an 82-year-old Quebec man, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Highway 104 was reduced to one lane while Colchester District RCMP completed its examination of the scene.