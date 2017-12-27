Nova Scotia police investigating cause of single vehicle collision that closed part of Highway 104
Quebec man was airlifted to hospital after his truck overturned in a ditch and caught fire.
A man was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday following a single vehicle collision and vehicle fire.
In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the collision occurred shortly after noon in the westbound lane of Highway 104 in Crowes Mills.
Police said a small black truck overturned and came to rest in the ditch. A fire then started in the vehicle.
A bystander arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.
The driver, an 82-year-old Quebec man, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.
Highway 104 was reduced to one lane while Colchester District RCMP completed its examination of the scene.
The highway re-opened late Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.