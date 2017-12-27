NS police charge man in connection with fatal motor vehicle collision

A 26-year-old man is facing a charge in connection with a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in September.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said Lunenburg District RCMP have charged Joshua John Tanner, 26, of Pleasantville, Lunenburg County, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.

He was arrested Nov. 27 following a three-month long investigation.

The collision that claimed the life of the 19-year-old from West Northfield happened on Conquerall Road on Sept. 4, 2017.