NS police charge man in connection with fatal motor vehicle collision
He's charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing
A 26-year-old man is facing a charge in connection with a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in September.
In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said Lunenburg District RCMP have charged Joshua John Tanner, 26, of Pleasantville, Lunenburg County, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing.
He was arrested Nov. 27 following a three-month long investigation.
The collision that claimed the life of the 19-year-old from West Northfield happened on Conquerall Road on Sept. 4, 2017.
Tanner is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court Jan. 31, 2018.