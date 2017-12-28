Oh, baby! Nova Scotia releases top 10 baby names of 2017

When parents named their Nova Scotia-born babies this year, two rose to the top.

Olivia and William are this year’s most popular baby names, according to Nova Scotia’s Registry of Vital Statistics.

They’re the same two names that were most popular last year.

As of Dec. 28, Nova Scotia welcomed 53 babies named Olivia and 60 named William.

In a media release, Service Nova Scotia also shared the other eight baby names that made the top 10 list.

Of the 7,646 registered births in Nova Scotia up to Dec. 28, the top 10 names were Olivia, Charlotte, Scarlett, Sophia, Ava, William, Benjamin, Liam, Oliver and Lincoln.

The most popular names usually remain fairly consistent over the years, the statement noted.

But there are a few new favourites this year. They include Lincoln, Alexander, Grayson, Jaxon, Thomas, Hannah, Avery, Zoey and Sadie.