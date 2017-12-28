Two brothers displaced by residential fire in New Glasgow, N.S.

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. — Two adult brothers have been displaced by a fire that gutted their two-storey, wood-frame house in New Glasgow, N.S.

The Red Cross says they're staying with a relative and will meet with disaster volunteers today to discuss emergency aid, including purchases of clothing and food.

Neither was injured from the fire, reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on 750 Summer Street.

East River Road was closed for approximately one hour in both directions as fire crews battled the blaze.