Halifax police investigating sexual assault by taxi driver

Halifax police say they’re investigating a sexual assault by a taxi driver against a female passenger.

In a news release on Friday, Halifax Regional Police said they got a report on Wednesday about the assault, which happened at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a cab driver drove a female passenger to a home in Dartmouth and sexually and physically assaulted her, leaving the woman with non-life threatening facial injuries.

“Currently, we have limited details about the incident,” the news release said.

In a since-deleted post, Facebook user April Marie shared a photo of a woman’s bruised face, and said a close friend had been assaulted by a Yellow Cab driver after he drove her from Sackville to Dartmouth.

“Upon arriving at her destination, he proceeded to drag her out of his cab, throw her to the ground and sexually assault her,” the post said.

Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said police couldn’t confirm which company the cabbie was driving for. Yellow Cab CEO Justin Ghosn said there is no record of that call happening at his company.

“I know the post has been deleted,” he said. “That raises some questions as well.”

Ghosn said he contacted police after seeing the Facebook post, but police never contacted him, and the company didn’t receive any customer complaint about such an incident.

Penfound said police do not have a suspect in custody, nor have they released a suspect description, and said it’s possible the driver is still operating a cab.

“We don’t have anybody in custody, so you can take from that what you want,” she said.