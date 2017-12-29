No one injured after car crashes through front door of Halifax home, police say

HALIFAX — Police say they are investigating after a car crashed through the front door of a home in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police and RCMP responded to a possible break and enter at a home in Dartmouth at around 1:30 a.m.

They say upon arriving, officers found a car had driven through the front door of the home, causing extensive damage.

Police say they found the driver outside showing signs of impairment.

They say the 18-year-old man failed breath tests and will be charged with impaired driving offences.