Police say impaired driver crashed vehicle into home in Dartmouth

Police say an impaired driver crashed a vehicle into a home in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a break and enter at a home at Cranberry Crescent and Mount Edward Road in Dartmouth just after 1:30 a.m.

“Upon police arrival officers located a car crashed into the front of a residence,” the release said. “The vehicle had driven through the front door causing extensive damage.”

Police identified an 18-year-old man outside the home as the driver, and said he had signs of impairments, and then failed a breath test.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the man will be charged with impaired driving.