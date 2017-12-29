Police say two trucks stolen in Sackville in the past week
Nova Scotia RCMP say one truck was stolen from a business in Lower Sackville and the other from a dealership in Middle Sackville.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say two trucks were stolen from businesses in the Sackville area in the past week.
In a news release on Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the first truck was stolen just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 from a business on Temple Terrace in Lower Sackville.
The thieves stole a white 2016 Ford F550 single cab truck, with a custom black DEL brand box on the back with “barn style doors.”
Then, police said sometime between 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and noon on Dec. 28, thieves stole a grey 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD extended cab truck from a dealership in Middle Sackville.
Police said the thieves broke into the dealership and stole the keys to the truck before taking off in it.
Anyone with information about the two thefts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.