Police say two trucks stolen in Sackville in the past week

Police say two trucks were stolen from businesses in the Sackville area in the past week.

In a news release on Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the first truck was stolen just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 from a business on Temple Terrace in Lower Sackville.

The thieves stole a white 2016 Ford F550 single cab truck, with a custom black DEL brand box on the back with “barn style doors.”

Then, police said sometime between 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and noon on Dec. 28, thieves stole a grey 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD extended cab truck from a dealership in Middle Sackville.

Police said the thieves broke into the dealership and stole the keys to the truck before taking off in it.