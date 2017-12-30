Police looking for two suspects after Spryfield assault, robbery

Halifax police are looking for two suspects after a 55-year-old man was robbed in Spryfield Friday night.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Saturday said the man reported he was walking on a path near Forbes Street and Lynette Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday when two men approached him.

He told police he spoke to one of the men, who he recognized from the area.

“Shortly after walking away, the victim was knocked to the ground and assaulted by both males who were kicking him in the torso,” the release said.

After the men fled, the victim realized he was missing his cellphone, cigarettes and some cash from his jacket pocket.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects are described as a Black male about 6’1” tall and a white male about 5’9” tall.