End of an era: Ralph’s strip club closing in Dartmouth

After three decades, Nova Scotia’s only strip club is closing its doors.



In a Facebook post on Sunday, Ralph’s Place Show Bar in Dartmouth said they were closing the adult venue and Jan.13 “will be our last day on Main Street.”

The bar is ending their run with one last amateur weekend Jan.12 and 13.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the post had racked up nearly 230 shares and more than 140 comments from people making plans to go before closing, or expressing disappointment and surprise at the news.