Significant rain, snow predicted this week for Halifax

The first major storm of 2018 could hit Halifax this week.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Sunday, issued for the Halifax area and Kings County, meteorologists are monitoring the potential development of a significant weather system.

The system is forecast to approach the Maritimes in the Thursday to Friday timeframe, bringing significant rain, snow and possibly an extended period of very high winds.

The release said it is too early to give specific prediction of the precipitation amounts.